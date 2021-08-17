Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expands By 66.1%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 13,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

