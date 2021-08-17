Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Drops By 56.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 16,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,014. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 794,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Histogen by 569.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

