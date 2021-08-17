Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Drops By 56.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HSTO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 16,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,014. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
About Histogen
Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.
