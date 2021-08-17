Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 41.2%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFBL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

