Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expands By 33.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.36. 721,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,226. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

