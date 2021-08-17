Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Decreases By 31.8%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHNA opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.