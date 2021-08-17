Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Grows By 88.9%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MFNC opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 19.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 51.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.