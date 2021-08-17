Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 40.6%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,956 shares of company stock worth $152,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 22,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.53. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

