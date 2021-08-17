Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expands By 41.6%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,133. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $192.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

