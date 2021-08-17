Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Rises By 54.3%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 49,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,291. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

