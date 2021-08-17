Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Drops By 35.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ossen Innovation in the second quarter valued at $192,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ossen Innovation in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,752. Ossen Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

