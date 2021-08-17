Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Drops By 32.0%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,541,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 8,152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.1 days.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 16,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

