Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Decreases By 29.7%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCOTF. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCOTF stock remained flat at $$83.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

