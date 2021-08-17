Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Declines By 47.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.16. Searchlight Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

