Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 110.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

