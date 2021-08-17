Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Expands By 34.4%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SZEVF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57. Suez has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Water; Recycling and Recovery; Environmental Technology & Solutions; and Other.

