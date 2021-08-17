Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Grows By 91.6%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ERIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

