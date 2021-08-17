Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expands By 51.0%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of TS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

