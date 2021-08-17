Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Rises By 142.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Separately, Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

