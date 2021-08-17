Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Drops By 56.4%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

IRL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,342. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

