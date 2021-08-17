Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declines By 38.6%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

