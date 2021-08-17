Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declines By 38.1%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

