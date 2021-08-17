Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Grows By 100.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.92.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.