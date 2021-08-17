Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 58.5%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TXCCQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
