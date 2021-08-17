Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 58.5%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TXCCQ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

