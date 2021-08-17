Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Drops By 59.5%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

