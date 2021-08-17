Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Drops By 49.3%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HYI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

