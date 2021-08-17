Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Drops By 49.3%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HYI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
