Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of SSTK opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

