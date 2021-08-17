SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 661194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,106 shares of company stock worth $4,639,129. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $674.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

