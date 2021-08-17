Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $105.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.79 million to $127.30 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $458.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.97 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

