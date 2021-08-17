Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sino Land stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.