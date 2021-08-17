Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 594,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 399,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

