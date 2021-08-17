SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.33.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.