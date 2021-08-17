Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.11 ($136.60).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -164.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.36. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

