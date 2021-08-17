Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.11 ($136.60).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -164.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.36. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

