SKALE Network Hits Market Capitalization of $411.08 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 7% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $411.08 million and approximately $60.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

