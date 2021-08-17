Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Skanska AB (publ) stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

