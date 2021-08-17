SkillSoft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

