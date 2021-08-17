SkillSoft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About SkillSoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
