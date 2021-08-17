Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

