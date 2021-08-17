SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $185,891.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $185,891.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

