Smead Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $328.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

