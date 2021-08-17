Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $172.98 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 6.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $172,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,474. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

