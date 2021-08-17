Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

IPOD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.