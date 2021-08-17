Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $276.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solid Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

