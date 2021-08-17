Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SMPNY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sompo will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

