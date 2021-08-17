Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

