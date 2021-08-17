Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

