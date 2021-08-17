SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SGQRF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 81.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. SouthGobi Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

