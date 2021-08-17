Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 487,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

