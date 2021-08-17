SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.57. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 157,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.