SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPTN stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $728.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

