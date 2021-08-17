SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82.

