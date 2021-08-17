Spendcoin (SPND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

